(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some 13,000 enterprises are estimated to be formed in Vietnam in January, posting an increase of 28.9 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Saturday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Some 13,000 enterprises are estimated to be formed in Vietnam in January, posting an increase of 28.9 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Saturday.

Registered capital of the new enterprises went up 24 percent year on year, said the office. The establishment of new firms posted relatively high growth in all areas of operation, which is a positive signal for business development in 2022, according to the office. Specifically, it rose 28.2 percent in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, 19.

9 percent in the industry and construction sector, and 32.3 percent in the services sector.

During the period, around 19,100 firms, which previously temporarily ceased operations due to difficulties, resumed their activities, up 194 percent on year.

Last year, Vietnam saw 116,800 enterprises established with total registered capital of over 1,611 trillion Vietnamese dong (71.1 billion U.S. Dollars), down 13.4 percent in quantity and 27.9 percent in capital against 2020, according to the office.