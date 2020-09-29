UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Foreign Investment Attraction Down 18.9 Pct In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

Vietnam's foreign investment attraction down 18.9 pct in 9 months

Vietnam attracted 21.2 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year decrease of 18.9 percent, its General Statistics Office said on Tuesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Vietnam attracted 21.2 billion U.S. Dollars of foreign investment in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year decrease of 18.9 percent, its General Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Specifically, Vietnam licensed 1,947 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 10.4 billion U.S. dollars, and saw 798 operational FDI projects raise their capital by more than 5.1 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

Between January and September, foreign investors also spent 5.7 billion U.S. dollars buying shares or contributing capital to Vietnamese firms, down 44.9 percent year on year.

Among nearly 13.8 billion U.S. dollars of FDI disbursed, 71.2 percent were poured into the processing and manufacturing sector, 14.3 percent into the real estate sector, and 6.9 percent into the electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air-conditioner production and distribution sector.

Among 72 countries and regions which had investment projects licensed in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, Singapore was Vietnam's largest source of foreign investment with 4.7 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 44.9 percent of the total investment, followed by China with over 10.4 percent and South Korea with nearly 10.4 percent respectively, said the office.

Related Topics

Electricity Water China Singapore South Korea Vietnam January September Gas Billion

Recent Stories

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

34 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

37 minutes ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

37 minutes ago

Infinix & Atif Aslam join hands to Launch the Much ..

48 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with smart Dubai to empower ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan’s domestic season begins on Wednesday w ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.