HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Vietnam posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.05 percent in 2023, short of the National Assembly's target of 6.5 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Friday.

The sector of agriculture, forestry and fishery grew 3.83 percent, while industry and construction rose 3.74 percent, with services up 6.82 percent.

The cited three sectors contributed 8.84 percentage points, 28.87 percentage points and 62.29 percentage points to the overall growth, respectively, said the office.

In the fourth quarter alone, the Southeast Asian country saw economy expand 6.72 percent year-on-year.

Nguyen Thi Huong, GSO general director, said it was such a huge challenge to achieve the 2024 socio-economic development goal.

Sectors need to strengthen forecasting, apply flexible leadership to respond to emerging situations, while implementing a series of policies on supporting recovery and socio-economic development.

Last year, Vietnam posted a GDP growth of 8.02 percent.