HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Vietnam's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City has declared a measles outbreak amid surging infection cases and three fatalities, local media reported.

This is the first time the city has declared a measles outbreak.

The city will launch a campaign to supplement measles vaccination for all local children aged one to five, regardless of previous vaccination record, Vietnam news Agency reported.

The vaccination ages might be expanded depending on the outbreak's development, VnExpress reported.

Medical facilities will arrange designated examination areas for measles screening. All cases of rash fever suspected to be measles will be tested within 24 hours.

From early this year until Aug. 22, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 353 measles cases, while from 2021 to 2023 there was only one positive case, according to the city's Disease Control Center.

Eighty-five cases of fever accompanied by rash were reported last week with 20 cases confirmed to be measles.