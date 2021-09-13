Vietnam's largest city, Ho Chi Minh (HCMC), has extended its social distancing measures until the end of September, the country's government announced on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Vietnam's largest city, Ho Chi Minh (HCMC), has extended its social distancing measures until the end of September, the country's government announced on Monday.

"Ho Chi Minh City will continue with strict social distancing measures till late September and will not immediately apply green, yellow pass policy after September 15 as planned earlier, said HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc," the official release states.

Safety remains the government's top priority, according to the vice chairman.

Previously, the city authorities planned to introduce the so-called green and yellow passes, which would allow greater freedom of movement to those vaccinated, starting September 15.

Currently, some 7.8 million residents of HCMC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.3 million got both. The city's population is estimated at 8.9 million.

Ho Chi Minh City, the main economic center of Vietnam, became the hotbed of COVID-19 in the country. Over the course of the pandemic, HCMC registered the largest number of cases in the country totaling 298,549, including about 12,000 fatalities.

Strict lockdown and other social distancing measures have been in force in the various areas of the city since May 31.