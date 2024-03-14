Vietnam's Insurance Premium Revenue Reaches 1.4 Bln USD In First 2 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's total insurance premium revenue in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at 33.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up 1.6 percent year on year, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Finance.
Insurance enterprises reinjected investment worth 780.7 trillion dong (31.6 billion dollars), up 12.7 percent in the cited period, said the report.
The collective assets of those enterprises were reported at 934.8 trillion dong (37.8 billion dollars), up 11 percent year-on-year.
According to the report, the figures indicated a rebound in insurance operations in the Southeast Asian country, notably amid poor results in 2023 with total revenue from insurance premiums down 8 percent from 2022.
Vietnam's insurance market has 82 businesses, including 31 non-life insurance companies, one branch of a foreign non-life insurance companies, 19 foreign life insurance firms, two reinsurance enterprises and 29 insurance brokerage companies, according to the Insurance Association of Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members6 minutes ago
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ7 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, freezing weather kill 60 in Afghanistan17 minutes ago
-
S. Korean banks' net income hits record high in 202317 minutes ago
-
SFDA Chief Explores investment opportunities with U.S. healthcare companies27 minutes ago
-
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Montenegro27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher36 minutes ago
-
Riyadh region Governor honors winners of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Quran memorization37 minutes ago
-
Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders says won't be PM57 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque in Madinah57 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President meets with Dutch PM1 hour ago