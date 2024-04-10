Vietnam's Livestock Export Turnover Increases 4.8 Pct In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Vietnam earned 113 million U.S. Dollars from exporting livestock products in the first three months of this year, up 4.8 percent year on year, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Export of meat and edible offal reached 38.2 million dollars while that of milk and milk products was estimated at 36.8 million dollars.
During the cited period, the import turnover of livestock products reached 702 million dollars, down 6.7 percent year on year, including 336 million dollars from meat and edible offal and 236 million dollars from milk and milk products during the cited period.
The ministry's Department of Livestock Production forecast that prices of livestock and poultry meat will decline due to slow consumption in the coming hot season.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy2 minutes ago
-
Rising int'l cruise ship visits show signs of tourism revival2 minutes ago
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q112 minutes ago
-
China to launch construction, expansion projects of major cultural facilities12 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's total export up 18 pct in Q112 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of US inflation data52 minutes ago
-
Landmark EU asylum reform goes to vote2 hours ago
-
How the EU wants to reshape its asylum system2 hours ago
-
German group mulls remote-controlled ships to fix skipper shortage2 hours ago
-
Biden welcomes Japan PM for state visit with eye on China2 hours ago
-
After Mideast tour, Spain PM to address MPs on Gaza2 hours ago