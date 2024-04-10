Open Menu

Vietnam's Livestock Export Turnover Increases 4.8 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Vietnam earned 113 million U.S. Dollars from exporting livestock products in the first three months of this year, up 4.8 percent year on year, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Export of meat and edible offal reached 38.2 million dollars while that of milk and milk products was estimated at 36.8 million dollars.

During the cited period, the import turnover of livestock products reached 702 million dollars, down 6.7 percent year on year, including 336 million dollars from meat and edible offal and 236 million dollars from milk and milk products during the cited period.

The ministry's Department of Livestock Production forecast that prices of livestock and poultry meat will decline due to slow consumption in the coming hot season.

