Vietnam's Manufacturing PMI Above 50 Mark For 2nd Consecutive Month
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted 50.4 in February, up fractionally from 50.3 in January and above the 50.0 no-change mark for the second consecutive month, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence's report released on Friday.
Both output and new orders recorded an upward trend for the second month running. The country's sustained growth prompted a renewed increase in employment, while business confidence jumped to a one-year high, said the report.
Higher new orders encouraged manufacturers to expand their staffing levels for the first time in four months, and to the greatest extent in a year.
Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Vietnamese manufacturers were able to build growth seen in January with a further expansion in February. Particularly positive elements of the latest PMI survey were renewed job creation and the strongest business confidence for a year.
"Manufacturers will need to see stronger and sustained growth of new business before they can be confident enough to invest in inputs and start to raise their selling prices more in line with their own cost burdens," said Harker.
