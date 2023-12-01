HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- The number of newly-registered firms in Vietnam in November reached 14,267, a year-on-year increase of 19.5 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

The number of companies resuming operation this month has also rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 6,562, the office said on Friday.

As numerous difficulties remain in the economy, 12,551 companies have withdrawn from the market in November, up 19.3 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2023, about 201,500 businesses were newly established and resumed operation, a year-on-year increase of 3.5 percent. On average, about 18,300 businesses were newly established and resumed operation each month.

About 158,800 businesses withdrew from the market during the cited period, surging 20 percent from the same period last year.