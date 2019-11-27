Vietnam aims to have 104 million people by 2030, with an average life expectancy of 75 years, and minimum healthy life of 68 years, according to the population strategy recently approved by its government

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Vietnam aims to have 104 million people by 2030, with an average life expectancy of 75 years, and minimum healthy life of 68 years, according to the population strategy recently approved by its government.

Specifically, the total fertility rate will be maintained at 2.1 children born per woman at reproductive age, while the birth rate gaps among regions are set to be narrowed by 2030, stated the Vietnam's National Population Strategy until 2030 approved by the country's prime minister on Friday.

Vietnam also aims to maintain the population age structure at an appropriate level, with 22 percent of children under 15 and 11 percent of those over 65. The independents are set to account for 49 percent of total population of Vietnam and the sex ratio at birth is expected to be at 109 male births per 100 female births.

The average life expectancy of Vietnamese people is targeted to reach 75 years old with the minimum healthy life of 68 years. The expected average height is 168.5 cm for male and 157.5 cm for female.

The country also sets to be among top four Southeast Asian countries in Human Development Index by 2030.

The government will increase budget investment and mobilize fund from other resources to realize the goals. More packages of insurance will be available to meet demand of different groups of population, ensuring that all people enjoy social welfare benefits, according to the strategy.

Vietnam's population reached 96.2 million people as of April this year, ranking 15th in the world and 3rd in Southeast Asia, according to the 2019 national population and housing census released in July.