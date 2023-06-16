UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Power Crisis Hits Local Firms, Foreign Investors

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 07:42 PM

An intensely hot summer and unprecedented drought are straining energy supplies in northern Vietnam, prompting rolling blackouts and sudden power outages that have led to "uncountable" losses among local firms and foreign manufacturers

Vietnam is a crucial part of the supply chain for some of the world's most important companies, and many of them -- including Samsung and Apple supplier Foxconn -- have factories in the north, not far from the capital Hanoi.

Operations at a large number of factories have been badly impacted by the lengthy power outages, business leaders told. Some were given very little notice or had no warning at all.

"We had a 26-hour power cut. It cost us tens of thousands of dollars that day.

It's not nice at all," said Vu Chi Hieu, director of Vietnam's KingBill XNK Joint Stock Company that produces aluminium parts in Bac Ninh province, which neighbours Hanoi.

Last week, several northern areas -- many of them home to key industrial parks -- were told to cut their energy use in half, forcing the Japanese, Korean and European chambers of commerce to petition the government to find a quick solution to the crisis.

Susumu Yoshida from Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry told AFP that direct damage from one single power outage affecting five manufacturers at an industrial park was over $190,000.

"Total damage among IPs (industrial parks) in northern Vietnam seems to be an unaccountable amount," he said.

