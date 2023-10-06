HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Vietnam's disbursement of public investment in the first nine months of this year was estimated at 51.38 percent of the yearly plan, the highest rate ever, Vietnam news Agency reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget during the January-September period topped 363 trillion Vietnamese dong (14.89 billion U.S. Dollars), up 46.7 percent from the same time last year.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said public investment disbursement in nine months has never exceeded 50 percent in the previous years, but this year it has surpassed this level.