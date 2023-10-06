Open Menu

Vietnam's Public Investment Disbursement In 9 Months Reaches Highest Rate Ever

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Vietnam's public investment disbursement in 9 months reaches highest rate ever

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Vietnam's disbursement of public investment in the first nine months of this year was estimated at 51.38 percent of the yearly plan, the highest rate ever, Vietnam news Agency reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The disbursed capital sourced from the state budget during the January-September period topped 363 trillion Vietnamese dong (14.89 billion U.S. Dollars), up 46.7 percent from the same time last year.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said public investment disbursement in nine months has never exceeded 50 percent in the previous years, but this year it has surpassed this level.

Related Topics

Budget Same Vietnam From Billion

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

41 seconds ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

50 seconds ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

16 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

12 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

12 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

12 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

12 hours ago

More Stories From World