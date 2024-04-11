Open Menu

Vietnam's Q1 Rice Export Up 42 Pct In Value

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Vietnam's Q1 rice export up 42 pct in value

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Vietnam exported over 2.1 million tons of rice, up 42 percent year-on-year in value, in the first quarter of this year, VnExpress reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The country earned 1.4 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting rice during the cited period, said the report.

The Philippines was the biggest importer of Vietnamese rice, accounting for 38 percent of market share.

Other main buyers were Indonesia, China, Ghana, Malaysia and Singapore.

The ministry urged domestic rice exporters to diversify their markets and increase their product quality to make Vietnamese rice more competitive.

Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice export price is now at 576 dollars per ton, down 12 percent from the beginning of the year and lower than competitors in Thailand and Pakistan.

According to traders, the ongoing biggest winter-spring harvest of the year will end in more than a week. It is expected that when the harvest is about to end, prices will soon increase again.

Vietnam targets rice export value of 5 billion dollars in 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand China Agriculture Singapore Price Indonesia Philippines Ghana Malaysia Vietnam Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From World