Vietnam's Retail, Service Revenues Up 8.1 Pct In First 2 Months Of 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 01:01 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) -- Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased 8.1 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2024 to over 1.03 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (41.7 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office.
Specifically, Vietnam's goods retail sales stood at 798.3 trillion dong (32.3 billion dollars), up 6.
8 percent year-on-year, with sales of food and foodstuff growing 10.8 percent, household equipment and devices expanding 18.1 percent, and clothing going up 9.8 percent.
During the cited period, restaurant and accommodation revenues increased 14 percent compared to the same period last year.
In February alone, the total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues reached 509.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (20.6 billion dollars), expanding 8.5 percent year-on-year.
