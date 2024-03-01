Open Menu

Vietnam's Retail, Service Revenues Up 8.1 Pct In First 2 Months Of 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 01:01 PM

Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 2024

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) -- Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased 8.1 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2024 to over 1.03 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (41.7 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office.

Specifically, Vietnam's goods retail sales stood at 798.3 trillion dong (32.3 billion dollars), up 6.

8 percent year-on-year, with sales of food and foodstuff growing 10.8 percent, household equipment and devices expanding 18.1 percent, and clothing going up 9.8 percent.

During the cited period, restaurant and accommodation revenues increased 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

In February alone, the total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues reached 509.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (20.6 billion dollars), expanding 8.5 percent year-on-year.

Related Topics

Same Vietnam February Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

9 minutes ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

1 hour ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

13 hours ago
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

14 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

14 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

14 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

14 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

14 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

14 hours ago

More Stories From World