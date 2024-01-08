Open Menu

Vietnam's Rice Export Hits All-time High In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Vietnam's rice export hits all-time high in 2023

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's rice export volume and prices hit an all-time high of 8.3 million tons and 4.78 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023, Vietnam news Agency reported Monday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the ministry, Vietnam's export prices averaged 663 dollars per ton as a result of high demand.

The total rice output in the country increased 1.

9 percent to 43.5 million tons thanks to increasing farming areas and productivity, meeting both domestic demand and export, said the ministry.

Rice exporters said as global supply is still low, demand for Vietnamese rice will surge in 2024, especially from the Philippines and China.

Vietnam targets producing 43-43.5 million tons of rice in 2024.

Rice exports are forecast to bring 5.3 billion dollars to the country this year, local media reported.

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Philippines Vietnam Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

9 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

19 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

44 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

1 hour ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

2 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

2 hours ago
Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World