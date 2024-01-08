HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's rice export volume and prices hit an all-time high of 8.3 million tons and 4.78 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023, Vietnam news Agency reported Monday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the ministry, Vietnam's export prices averaged 663 dollars per ton as a result of high demand.

The total rice output in the country increased 1.

9 percent to 43.5 million tons thanks to increasing farming areas and productivity, meeting both domestic demand and export, said the ministry.

Rice exporters said as global supply is still low, demand for Vietnamese rice will surge in 2024, especially from the Philippines and China.

Vietnam targets producing 43-43.5 million tons of rice in 2024.

Rice exports are forecast to bring 5.3 billion dollars to the country this year, local media reported.