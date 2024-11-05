Vietnam's Rice Exports In 2024 Likely To Hit New High
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Vietnam's rice exports in 2024 are expected to exceed the record set in 2023, local media reported Tuesday, citing positive export figures in the first ten months of this year.
The country sold 800,000 tons of rice overseas for 505 million U.S. Dollars in October.
It brought Vietnam's total export volume and value in the first ten months to nearly 7.
8 million tons and 4.86 billion dollars, up 10.2 percent and 23.4 percent year-on-year, respectively, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said Vietnam had exported 8.13 million tons of rice in 2023. Based on the export progress of the past 10 months and domestic production capacity, rice exports are forecast to exceed 8 million tons in 2024.
