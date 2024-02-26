(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Vietnam's seafood exports hit nearly 750 million U.S. Dollars in January, surging by 64 percent year on year, local media VnExpress reported Monday, citing the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Seafood shipments to China, the United States and the European Union witnessed sharp increases last month, according to the report.

The Chinese mainland and Hong Kong is Vietnam's second biggest seafood market after Japan.

Vietnam aimed at 9.5 billion to 10 billion dollars of seafood exports this year, said the association.