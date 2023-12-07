HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Vietnam's state budget collection from import-export activities topped 335.1 trillion Vietnamese dong (13.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, down 16.8 percent year on year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The revenue accounted for 78.9 percent of the estimate, the department said, attributing the fall to the global economic downturn with most of economies worldwide experiencing a slower growth than expectations, military conflicts and increasing geopolitical instability and food security, as well as climate change.

Slow recovery of domestic purchase and production was also one of the factors, according to the department.

Vietnam posted a state budget collection of 1,537.6 trillion dong (63.31 billion dollars) from January to November, down 7.1 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.

The country set more than 1.7 quadrillion dong (nearly 69.8 billion dollars) for total state budget collection in 2024.