HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers forecast that the country's exports of surimi (fish paste) and fishmeal could reach 1 billion U.S. Dollars a year in the near future, Vietnam news reported Thursday.

It is estimated that every year Vietnam exports surimi worth 300 to 420 million U.S. dollars, including products from marine fish and tra fish.

This accounts for about 4 to 5 percent of the country's total seafood exports.

Vietnam's annual fishmeal exports have reached 200,000 to 280,000 tons, earning 200 million dollars.

According to the association, Vietnam exports surimi and fishmeal products to more than 40 countries and regions, with South Korea being the leading importer followed by Thailand, China and Japan.

The association said surimi and fishmeal have contributed to creating a circular economy in the seafood industry and created jobs in the Southeast Asian country.