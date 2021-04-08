The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Thursday elected 14 cabinet members

HANOI, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Thursday elected 14 cabinet members.

A resolution was adopted by the top legislature with an approval rate of 94.79 percent to elect Le Minh Khai and Le Van Thanh as new deputy prime ministers at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th NA, Vietnam news Agency reported.

Another 12 cabinet members, including the minister of national defense, the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of finance, were also elected by a resolution that gained majority approval among the NA deputies.

On Wednesday afternoon, the legislators relieved 13 cabinet members from duty before debating on the nomination list to the posts, which was proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Following the adoption of the resolutions which came into force immediately, Chairman of the National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue submitted to the legislative body a nomination list for several vice chairpersons and members of the council. The proposed list is expected to be approved by the NA on Thursday afternoon, when the lawmakers will also cast secret ballots to elect vice chairpersons and members of the Defense and Security Council.

The 14th NA will wrap up its last session upon voting on a resolution summarizing the performance in the 2016-2021 tenure of the NA, the state president, the government and other state agencies on Thursday afternoon.