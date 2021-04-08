UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Top Legislature Elects Cabinet Members

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:27 PM

Vietnam's top legislature elects cabinet members

The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Thursday elected 14 cabinet members

HANOI, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Thursday elected 14 cabinet members.

A resolution was adopted by the top legislature with an approval rate of 94.79 percent to elect Le Minh Khai and Le Van Thanh as new deputy prime ministers at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th NA, Vietnam news Agency reported.

Another 12 cabinet members, including the minister of national defense, the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of finance, were also elected by a resolution that gained majority approval among the NA deputies.

On Wednesday afternoon, the legislators relieved 13 cabinet members from duty before debating on the nomination list to the posts, which was proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Following the adoption of the resolutions which came into force immediately, Chairman of the National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue submitted to the legislative body a nomination list for several vice chairpersons and members of the council. The proposed list is expected to be approved by the NA on Thursday afternoon, when the lawmakers will also cast secret ballots to elect vice chairpersons and members of the Defense and Security Council.

The 14th NA will wrap up its last session upon voting on a resolution summarizing the performance in the 2016-2021 tenure of the NA, the state president, the government and other state agencies on Thursday afternoon.

Related Topics

Election Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Van Hue Vietnam From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

13 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

24 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

28 minutes ago

Crimean Authorities Intend to File Complaint Again ..

51 seconds ago

Ecuador's President Dismisses Another Health Minis ..

53 seconds ago

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Authorize Russian Va ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.