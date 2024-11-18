HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Vietnam's tra fish export could reach the set target of 2 billion U.S. Dollars this year driven by industry improvements, Vietnam news Agency cited experts as reporting on Monday.

As of October, Vietnam has shipped 1.56 billion dollars worth of tra fish abroad, a year-on-year increase of 8.9 percent, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To Thi Tuong Lan, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, said the limited supply of raw materials that might extend to the first quarter of 2025 could present an opportunity for businesses to improve export prices during the year-end peak season.

Robust signs for the industry include a reduction in inventory in key markets, the U.S. economic recovery, and growth opportunities in traditional and smaller markets, she said.

The Southeast Asian country has a total tra fish farming area of about 5,370 hectares in 2024, with an expected harvest of 1.67 million tons.

It aims to produce some 1.65 million tons of tra fish and earn 2 billion dollars in export revenue next year.