Vietnam's Vabiotech Plans To Bottle 5Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Monthly - Ambassador

Mon 27th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Vietnam's VABIOTECH pharmaceutical company intends to organize the bottling of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the Southeast Asian country, with an expected capacity of 5 million doses per month, Vietnamese Ambassador in Moscow Dang Minh Khoi said in an interview with Sputnik.

Vietnam registered Sputnik V in March.

VABIOTECH received the developer's certificate of validation and bottled the first batch of the vaccine in July, which the ambassador described as an example of an effective cooperation between Hanoi and Moscow in COVID-19 prevention and control.

"In the near future, VABIOTECH will carry out mass bottling with an expected capacity of 5 million doses per month. Just last week, Russia has decided to transfer biological products for VABIOTECH to bottle 1 million doses, and all of these vaccines will be distributed in Vietnam," Khoi said.

