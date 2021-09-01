UrduPoint.com

View Of Pandemic Turns 'Highly Negative' In US, Two-Thirds Fear Worsening Contagion - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:13 PM

Assessments of the coronavirus pandemic by US adults turned highly negative in the past two months, when most adults thought the situation was improving, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

"Sixty-eight percent of US adults say the situation is getting worse, while 15 percent say it is getting better. In June, before the recent surge in coronavirus infections, 89 percent said the situation was getting better and 3 percent said it was getting worse," a press release explaining the poll said.

The release characterized the development as a flip from "highly positive to highly negative" in the past two months.

A majority of Americans now expect the economic and societal disruptions tied to the pandemic to last beyond the end of this year.

Sixty-three percent believe the disruptions will continue into next year, up from 42 percent in July and 17 percent in June, the release said.

The August 16-22 survey was conducted as new coronavirus infections in the United States roughly tripled in each of the past two months. US deaths from the coronavirus also tripled in August from July, after declining in each of the prior six months, the release added.

There have been only two other times since the pandemic began that Americans were as pessimistic about the coronavirus situation as they are now: July 2020 and November 2020, according to the release.

