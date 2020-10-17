UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vigil For Beheaded History Teacher Taking Place In Paris Suburb

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Vigil for Beheaded History Teacher Taking Place in Paris Suburb

People gathered on Saturday in the commune of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine north of Paris, where a history teacher was killed a day before, to honor his memory, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The vigil was initiated by the CGT education 78 trade union of the Yvelines department, where the commune is located. People, including the teacher's colleagues and sympathizers, have gathered near the school, where Samuel Paty worked, holding flowers and posters saying "I am teacher," and "We think of you, Samuel.

"

The teacher was decapitated in the commune on Friday. A suspect was later killed by the French police. The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

Earlier on Saturday, the French authorities said that the suspect, a 18-year old man of Chechen origin, was born in Moscow and had refugee status in France. Nine other people were detained as part of the investigation into the murder.

