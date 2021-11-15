UrduPoint.com

Vigilante Attack Kills At Least Five In East DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

Vigilante attack kills at least five in east DR Congo

A vigilante group killed at least five people in an apparent reprisal attack in the volatile east of the DR Congo overnight, a military spokesman said Monday

Bukavu, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A vigilante group killed at least five people in an apparent reprisal attack in the volatile east of the DR Congo overnight, a military spokesman said Monday.

Eight people were hurt in the attack in Mikenge, a town in South Kivu province some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Minembwe, where communal conflicts are common.

Major Dieudonne Kasereka, the region's army spokesman, said the attack was carried out by fighters of the Ngumino Twigwaneho coalition to avenge recent attacks.

The fighters are members of the Banyamulenge community -- Congolese Tutsi with distant origins in neighbouring Rwanda.

Related Topics

Attack Army Rwanda Congo

Recent Stories

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Li ..

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Car Blast - Home Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccina ..

Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccination Telegram Channel

5 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Bid ..

White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Biden, Harris

6 minutes ago
 UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after ..

UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after taxi blast

6 minutes ago
 Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights f ..

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

6 minutes ago
 Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidentia ..

Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidential bid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.