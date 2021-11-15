Vigilante attack kills at least five in east DR Congo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bukavu, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A vigilante group killed at least five people in an apparent reprisal attack in the volatile east of the DR Congo overnight, a military spokesman said Monday.

Eight people were hurt in the attack in Mikenge, a town in South Kivu province some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Minembwe, where communal conflicts are common.

Major Dieudonne Kasereka, the region's army spokesman, said the attack was carried out by fighters of the Ngumino Twigwaneho coalition to avenge recent attacks.

The fighters are members of the Banyamulenge community -- Congolese Tutsi with distant origins in neighbouring Rwanda.