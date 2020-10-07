UrduPoint.com
Vigilantes Begin Guarding Shopping Malls, Important Buildings In Bishkek Amid Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:01 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Vigilantes have begun guarding shopping malls and other important buildings in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek from looters as widespread public unrest continues following parliamentary elections in the Central Asian country, a member of the vigilante group told the 24.kg news portal on Tuesday.

"We have several Telegram channels and group chats, which we use to organize and alter our work. We are keeping order in the city. Today, we went to guard the OTRK [Public Kyrgyz broadcaster], large shopping centers ... as well as the printing house Uchkun, which houses Channel Five and the Pyramid media group," Alexander Skidanov told the portal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities in Bishkek said that law enforcement officers have stepped up protective measures at several important sites in the Kyrgyz capital.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw just four political parties surpass a seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament. The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.

Protesters managed to break into the White House, which contains the Central Asian country's parliament and presidential office, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Ex-President Almazbek Atambayev was also freed from a pretrial detention center by protesters.

One person has been killed and at least 590 people have suffered injuries in the protests to date, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Tuesday morning.

