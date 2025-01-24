Vikram Misri To Participate In China-India Deputy Foreign Minister-level Dialogue
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to China from January 26 to 27 to participate in the China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
Addressing her regular press conference, she said that China and India are committed to improving and strengthening exchanges, restoring mechanism-based dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the early return of China-India relations to healthy and stable development.
Asked if the visit can be confirmed by China, Mao Ning, the spokesperson from Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit last October to hold talks between their foreign ministers and officials at various levels to bring the relationship back to sound and steady development at an early date.
The foreign ministers and defense ministers of the two countries met in various occasions, and the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question yielded constructive outcomes, Mao said.
Both China and India are committed to improving and strengthening exchanges, restoring mechanism-based dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the early return of China-India relations to healthy and stable development, Mao noted.
Mao added that China welcomes Misri's visit for the China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue and will release relevant information at an appropriate time.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
More Stories From World
-
Vikram Misri to participate in China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic exits Melbourne to boos as Sinner sets up Zverev final42 minutes ago
-
Putin ready to talk to Trump, waiting for 'signals', Kremlin says51 minutes ago
-
Saudis showcase charm offensive in Davos52 minutes ago
-
Djokovic exits Melbourne to boos as Sinner sets up Zverev final52 minutes ago
-
Bob Dylan a contrast to 'narcissistic' modern stars, says biopic director52 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says received bodies of 757 killed Ukrainian troops1 hour ago
-
Indian munitions factory blast kills at least eight workers1 hour ago
-
KIU, ICC Malaysia to Collaborate for Promoting Higher Education and Research2 hours ago
-
400,000 displaced this year as conflict rages in DRC's volatile east2 hours ago
-
Djokovic exits Melbourne to boos as Sinner sets up Zverev final2 hours ago
-
Taliban reject ICC arrest warrant as 'politically motivated'2 hours ago