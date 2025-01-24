Open Menu

Vikram Misri To Participate In China-India Deputy Foreign Minister-level Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Vikram Misri to participate in China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to China from January 26 to 27 to participate in the China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Addressing her regular press conference, she said that China and India are committed to improving and strengthening exchanges, restoring mechanism-based dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the early return of China-India relations to healthy and stable development.

Asked if the visit can be confirmed by China, Mao Ning, the spokesperson from Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit last October to hold talks between their foreign ministers and officials at various levels to bring the relationship back to sound and steady development at an early date.

The foreign ministers and defense ministers of the two countries met in various occasions, and the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question yielded constructive outcomes, Mao said.

Both China and India are committed to improving and strengthening exchanges, restoring mechanism-based dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the early return of China-India relations to healthy and stable development, Mao noted.

Mao added that China welcomes Misri's visit for the China-India deputy foreign minister-level dialogue and will release relevant information at an appropriate time.

