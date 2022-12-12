Viktor Bout Becomes Member of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russian businessman Viktor Bout, released from a US jail, has joined the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky personally presented Bout with a membership card at a meeting of party members, which marked the 33th anniversary of the party.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on charges of plotting to kill US citizens and materially supporting terrorism. On Thursday, Washington exchanged Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.