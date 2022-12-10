UrduPoint.com

Viktor Bout Says Judge In US Court Did Not Find Criminal Intent In His Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Russian businessman Viktor Bout, released after 15 years in prison in the United States, said on Saturday that a judge called his activities ordinary for a businessman.

"A normal person might think - why all this circus ... Even at the trial, the judge said ...

he is a normal businessman, and many businessmen do the same thing, he did nothing illegal," Bout said in an interview with Russian broadcaster RT.

According to him, as part of a plea deal, he was offered 30 years in prison instead of a life sentence, but he refused.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on charges of plotting to kill US citizens and materially supporting terrorism. On Thursday, Washington exchanged Bout for Brittney Griner, who was serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

