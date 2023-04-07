Viktor Bout Urges Trump to Move to Russia, Lead 'Rebellion Against Globalists' From There

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was released from a US prison in December, has sent a telegram to former US President Donald Trump, inviting him to Russia to start "the rebellion against globalists" from there.

"I believe your life is in peril, because during your term in the White House, you had tried to save the American people from the genocidal globalist cabal ... You will be welcome in Russia. You will have safe haven, and from here you can lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists," the wire, sent from the Central Telegraph building in Moscow, read.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

The Russian businessman was locked up for 14 years on arms dealing charges that he denied. He was freed after Russia handed over American basketball player Brittney Griner to the United States last December.