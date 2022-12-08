The release of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who served almost 15 years in a US prison, is a wonderful moment for him and his family, Bout's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The release of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who served almost 15 years in a US prison, is a wonderful moment for him and his family, Bout's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is a wonderful moment for Viktor and his family. We have been waiting for this moment for many years," Tarasov said.

Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, was released earlier in the day in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner.

"It is a one-for-one exchange. In other words it is only Viktor who was exchanged for Griner. It is the difference from what the US initially thought, which was a two-for-one exchange," Tarasov said.

Asked about Bout's health condition, the lawyer noted that it would be evaluated by doctors in Russia. "His health and some of the issues that he experienced were not addressed properly during his time of incarceration, so he definitely would need to have a medical check-up upon arrival," Tarasov added.

Bout was arrested in 2008 on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand, in a joint operation between the Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout denies all the accusations.