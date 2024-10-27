Vilija Blinkeviciute, Lithuania's Likely Next PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Vilija Blinkeviciute, Lithuania's likely next prime minister, is a veteran of the Baltic country's centre-left who has spent her entire career in the public sector.
She is widely credited for adding vigour to her Social Democratic Party and leading it towards victory in Lithuania, an EU and NATO member with a population of 2.8 million.
After the social democrats took the most seats in the first round of voting two weeks ago, Blinkeviciute pledged to give up her seat in the European Parliament and take on the role of prime minister.
Over several decades, the 64-year-old has built herself a reputation as an advocate for social issues, often appearing caring and maternal in her energetic appeals to address the financial struggles of Lithuanians.
"There is an inner strength that won't let me rest," Blinkeviciute told reporters after weeks of campaigning, rejoicing at the success of the first round.
But she warned of "a long road ahead" for her party, acknowledging that the campaign had been challenging.
"I'm tired. I'm actually tired, I have nothing to hide. I wouldn't trust people who say they never get tired," Blinkeviciute said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From World
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores2 seconds ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen50 minutes ago
-
‘Entire population of north Gaza at risk of dying,’ warns UN’s top humanitarian official1 hour ago
-
Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again2 hours ago
-
Michelle Obama admits fear over vote result, slams Trump2 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen3 hours ago
-
Lewandowski double as Barca shred Madrid in La Liga Clasico3 hours ago
-
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen4 hours ago
-
Curfew extended in French Caribbean territory amid power blackout4 hours ago
-
Dodgers down Yankees 4-2 to take 2-0 World Series lead4 hours ago
-
Ohtani suffers partial shoulder dislocation in Dodgers win: team4 hours ago
-
Rare Sahara floods bring Morocco's dried-up south back to life4 hours ago