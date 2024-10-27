(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Vilija Blinkeviciute, Lithuania's likely next prime minister, is a veteran of the Baltic country's centre-left who has spent her entire career in the public sector.

She is widely credited for adding vigour to her Social Democratic Party and leading it towards victory in Lithuania, an EU and NATO member with a population of 2.8 million.

After the social democrats took the most seats in the first round of voting two weeks ago, Blinkeviciute pledged to give up her seat in the European Parliament and take on the role of prime minister.

Over several decades, the 64-year-old has built herself a reputation as an advocate for social issues, often appearing caring and maternal in her energetic appeals to address the financial struggles of Lithuanians.

"There is an inner strength that won't let me rest," Blinkeviciute told reporters after weeks of campaigning, rejoicing at the success of the first round.

But she warned of "a long road ahead" for her party, acknowledging that the campaign had been challenging.

"I'm tired. I'm actually tired, I have nothing to hide. I wouldn't trust people who say they never get tired," Blinkeviciute said.