UrduPoint.com

Village In Russia's Belgorod Region Shelled By Ukrainian Forces, No Casualties - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 11:29 PM

The village of Nekhoteyevka in Russia's border region of Belgorod has been shelled from the territory of neighboring Ukraine, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The village of Nekhoteyevka in Russia's border region of Belgorod has been shelled from the territory of neighboring Ukraine, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"There was shelling of Nekhoteyevka from the Ukrainian side.

Some residential buildings and personal vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties among civilians," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Nekhoteyevka is located less than two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

