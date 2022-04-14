(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday that another village, Zhuravlevka, was shelled from Ukraine, adding that several houses got damaged

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday that another village, Zhuravlevka, was shelled from Ukraine, adding that several houses got damaged.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said that the Spodariushino village was shelled from Ukraine.

"There was shelling from the side of Ukraine of our village Zhuravlevka. There is damage to residential buildings, social facilities. There is no information about the victims and injured. An emergency has already been declared in this village, and people have been evacuated," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram chanel.