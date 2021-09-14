Vilnius Claims Moscow to Be Participant of Alleged Minsk-Backed Hybrid Attack on Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas claimed that Russia had contributed to the ongoing migration crisis on the border between Lithuania and Belarus as part of a large-scale hybrid attack organized by Moscow and Minsk.

On Monday, the minister met with his Polish and Baltic counterparts in Riga to discuss regional security challenges, including the hybrid mission allegedly waged by Lukashenko against the whole of Europe, and the Russian-Belarusian military drills Zapad 2021.

"Minister underscored that the hybrid attack was not a design of (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko alone: Russia and Belarus coordinated their actions," the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said in a statement on the occasion of Anusauskas' meeting.

The minister expressed gratitude to Estonia, Latvia, and Poland for their assistance in curbing the migration crisis.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, which all border Belarus, have accused Minsk of letting third-country migrants cross over as a response to EU sanctions imposed on Belarus. Lukashenko, for his part, maintains that his country can no longer afford tough border security due to Western sanctions.