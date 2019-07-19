UrduPoint.com
Vilnius Court Confirms Detention Of Druzhba Oil Pipeline Contamination Suspect

A Vilnius district court confirmed on Friday that it had decided to detain Roman Ruzhechko, the former director of Russian oil company Samaratransneft-Terminal who is thought to have connections to the recent contamination incident in the Druzhba oil pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A Vilnius district court confirmed on Friday that it had decided to detain Roman Ruzhechko, the former director of Russian oil company Samaratransneft-Terminal who is thought to have connections to the recent contamination incident in the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Yesterday, the court decided to detain Roman Ruzhechko for a period of three months," the court's press service told Sputnik.

The delivery of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline was halted in late April after it was discovered that the oil was contaminated with organic chlorides, which is damaging for oil refinery equipment.

Transit has since been resumed.

According to preliminary results of the Russian investigation into the incident, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who had stolen at least 1 million rubles ($15,600) worth of pure oil and wanted to cover up their crime.

In mid-June, it turned out that the investigative team had up to 10 suspects in mind. Four of them worked at the Transneft Druzhba company, which operates the pipeline, and were placed under house arrest, while a court imposed travel restrictions on three more suspects in late June.

