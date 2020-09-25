Vilnius Hopes IAEA to Pay Constant Attention to Safety of Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant

Lithuania is hoping that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will pay constant and unprecedented attention to the safety of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the country's Energy Ministry said on Friday, claiming that Minsk demonstrated a lack of concern regarding the issue

Earlier in the week, Lithuanian Minister of Energy Zygimantas Vaiciunas discussed the topic with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference. The minister complained that Belarus paid no attention to recommendations from the IAEA missions and the European Union on stress tests and nuclear safety.

"Political processes are dictating the course of implementation of the Belarusian NPP, which is a dangerous practice in facilities such as nuclear power plants.

Nuclear safety is also a matter of responsibility of the IAEA, so I hope that the IAEA will pay unprecedented and constant attention to this project," Vaiciunas said, as quoted in the ministry's statement.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. The first power unit is said to be commissioned in early 2021. The second is expected to start operating in 2022.

Lithuania has been protesting its construction since day one, claiming it to be dangerous, with its parliament going so far as to call for EU sanctions against Rosatom and other companies involved. Minsk has meanwhile maintained that the project meets the highest security standards.