Vilnius Police Detain 26 People During Riots Outside Parliament

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Lithuanian police said on Wednesday they detained 26 people rioting outside the parliament against the planned restrictions for people without COVID-19 immunity.

Last week, the government approved a preliminary plan of restrictions, banning unvaccinated people from accessing non-essential shops and public services and introducing an EU-like national immunity certificate.

"In Vilnius on Antano Tumeno Street next to the Seimas [Parliament] of the Lithuanian Republic after the rally was over, the remaining protesters started rioting and disturbed public order. Twenty six people were detained," the police office said.

Some 5,000 Lithuanians took to streets on Tuesday to protest against the COVID-19 measures planned by the government.

Holding hands, they surrounded the parliament building and then handed over to President Gitanas Nauseda a resolution, urging him to dismiss the cabinet. Initially 70 police officers were maintaining public order, their number was increased later.

The police expected the protesters to disperse by 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT), but some of them overstayed. Some 200 people remained at the square outside the Seimas after the rally was over, and riots broke out. The rioters blocked exits to the parliament while throwing stones and water bottles at police officers. Police officers responded with tear-gas. The protesters were dispersed by 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

Three policeman were reportedly hospitalized, one of them with concussion, two others with fractured legs.