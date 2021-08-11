UrduPoint.com

Vilnius Police Detain 26 People During Riots Outside Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:51 PM

Vilnius Police Detain 26 People During Riots Outside Parliament

Lithuanian police said on Wednesday they detained 26 people rioting outside the parliament against the planned restrictions for people without COVID-19 immunity

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Lithuanian police said on Wednesday they detained 26 people rioting outside the parliament against the planned restrictions for people without COVID-19 immunity.

Last week, the government approved a preliminary plan of restrictions, banning unvaccinated people from accessing non-essential shops and public services and introducing an EU-like national immunity certificate.

"In Vilnius on Antano Tumeno Street next to the Seimas [Parliament] of the Lithuanian Republic after the rally was over, the remaining protesters started rioting and disturbed public order. Twenty six people were detained," the police office said.

Some 5,000 Lithuanians took to streets on Tuesday to protest against the COVID-19 measures planned by the government.

Holding hands, they surrounded the parliament building and then handed over to President Gitanas Nauseda a resolution, urging him to dismiss the cabinet. Initially 70 police officers were maintaining public order, their number was increased later.

The police expected the protesters to disperse by 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT), but some of them overstayed. Some 200 people remained at the square outside the Seimas after the rally was over, and riots broke out. The rioters blocked exits to the parliament while throwing stones and water bottles at police officers. Police officers responded with tear-gas. The protesters were dispersed by 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

Three policeman were reportedly hospitalized, one of them with concussion, two others with fractured legs.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Riots Police Water Parliament Immunity Vilnius From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

China's Jiangsu reports 54 locally transmitted con ..

China's Jiangsu reports 54 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

34 seconds ago
 KP Govt takes effective steps for welfare of minor ..

KP Govt takes effective steps for welfare of minorities : CM Mahmood Khan

35 seconds ago
 Balochistan's artists awarded monthly stipend, med ..

Balochistan's artists awarded monthly stipend, medical grant

39 seconds ago
 Afghan Foreign Minister Calls on International Com ..

Afghan Foreign Minister Calls on International Community to Sanction Taliban

42 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy in Berlin Got No Official Informat ..

Russian Embassy in Berlin Got No Official Information on Detention of UK Spy Sus ..

3 minutes ago
 PTA Authorizes Lucky Motor Corporation to Manufact ..

PTA Authorizes Lucky Motor Corporation to Manufacture Samsung Mobile Devices

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.