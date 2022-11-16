Vilnius Says Supports Idea of Installing Air Defense Systems on Polish-Ukrainian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Lithuania supports the idea of installing air defense systems on the Polish-Ukrainian border and on the entire eastern flank of NATO, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

"Polish President Andrzej Duda told me that today Poland will appeal about the activation of the fourth article of the NATO treaty. There is no doubt that Lithuania will support this position and will actively participate in the discussion about the deployment of air defense systems on the border between Poland and Ukraine, but we are looking further, we are looking at the entire eastern flank of NATO," Nauseda said, as quoted by public broadcaster LRT.

Nauseda recalled that at the NATO summit in Madrid a few months ago, one of the points of the final document was the deployment of air defense systems on the eastern flank of NATO.

"I think that this event, which we have all experienced, makes us urgently think about how to implement this principle as soon as possible, which we approved in the declaration," the president said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, no strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons. The ministry added that all statements by the Polish media about the fall of Russian-made missiles were a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.