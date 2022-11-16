UrduPoint.com

Vilnius Says Supports Idea Of Installing Air Defense Systems On Polish-Ukrainian Border

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Vilnius Says Supports Idea of Installing Air Defense Systems on Polish-Ukrainian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022)   Lithuania supports the idea of installing air defense systems on the Polish-Ukrainian border and on the entire eastern flank of NATO, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

"Polish President Andrzej Duda told me that today Poland will appeal about the activation of the fourth article of the NATO treaty. There is no doubt that Lithuania will support this position and will actively participate in the discussion about the deployment of air defense systems on the border between Poland and Ukraine, but we are looking further, we are looking at the entire eastern flank of NATO," Nauseda said, as quoted by public broadcaster LRT.

Nauseda recalled that at the NATO summit in Madrid a few months ago, one of the points of the final document was the deployment of air defense systems on the eastern flank of NATO.

"I think that this event, which we have all experienced, makes us urgently think about how to implement this principle as soon as possible, which we approved in the declaration," the president said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, no strikes were carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons. The ministry added that all statements by the Polish media about the fall of Russian-made missiles were a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Warsaw Madrid Poland Lithuania Border Media Event All

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

1 hour ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

1 hour ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

3 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.