Vilnius Summit Shows NATO Back to Cold War Era Behavior - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius showed that the alliance is back to the Cold War era behavior for good, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow will carefully analyze the outcomes of NATO's decisions.

"It's results demonstrate that the organization has finally returned to the Cold War schemes, only now for the sake of protecting 'our one billion (people)' from the other part of humanity and on the basis of the ideology of dividing the world into 'democracies and autocracies," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia plans to carefully analyze the outcomes of the NATO summit, "taking into account the identified challenges and threats to the security and interests" of the country, the ministry added.

"NATO is consistently lowering the threshold for the use of force and strengthening the nuclear component in military planning," the ministry said, adding that Russia will increase its defense capabilities and respond in a timely manner "using all means and methods at our disposal" to NATO decisions.

According to the ministry, Ukraine has a role of the "main expandable material" in NATO's hybrid war against Russia.