UrduPoint.com

Vilnius Summit To Strengthen NATO's Defense Posture On Eastern Flank - B9 Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Vilnius Summit to Strengthen NATO's Defense Posture on Eastern Flank - B9 Statement

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Bucharest Nine (B9) hopes NATO's Vilnius summit scheduled for July will strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance's defense posture on the Eastern flank, according to a statement adopted after a B9 summit in the capital of Slovakia.

"We expect that the Vilnius Summit will further strengthen NATO's defence posture on the Eastern flank in order to deter and deny any opportunity for aggression," the statement, posted on the official website of the Slovak president, said.

It said this includes advancing forward defenses with combat-ready forces, including land brigades, command and control and force structures fit for purpose, and improving or extending relevant infrastructure.

"We especially recognize the importance of enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defence on a rotational persistent basis for the security of the Eastern Flank. We support NATO's new regional plans as the cornerstone of our modernised collective defence and we urge all Allies to assign forces and capabilities to these activities," according to the statement.

The leaders of the Bucharest Nine, which includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, during a meeting in Bratislava on Tuesday compared notes before the NATO summit scheduled for July in Vilnius. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also attended the event.

The format was founded in 2015 in Romania, at the initiative of the Polish and Romanian presidents, and aimed at developing military cooperation between the nine states. The previous summit of the organization took place in February in Warsaw. US President Joe Biden and Stoltenberg also participated in the meeting. The parties discussed NATO's and the EU's "open door policy" for Ukraine and the alliance's reinforced military presence on its Eastern flank.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Warsaw Bucharest Bratislava Alliance Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary February July 2015 Event All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

8 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

9 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

9 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

9 hours ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

9 hours ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.