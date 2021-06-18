UrduPoint.com
Vilnius To Grant Asylum To Afghans Who Worked For Lithuanian Forces - Foreign Minister

Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

Lithuania will grant asylum to Afghan interpreters who worked for its military in Afghanistan amid concerns for their safety after NATO's withdrawal, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said

The statement was made following twelve letters Vilnius received from Afghan interpreters who claimed they had worked for the Lithuanian army in Afghanistan till 2013, and whose safety is now at risk after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in accordance with the US-Taliban peace deal. The Taliban assures Afghan nationals who cooperated with foreign armies of their safety.

"I spoke with the national defence minister yesterday and we agreed that we will provide asylum to these people. I believe it's a right and responsible decision," Landsbergis said Thursday as quoted by Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

The peace deal between the US and the Taliban was concluded in 2020 in Doha. The treaty implies steady pull-out of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The deadline has already been shifted by the US, and in response the Taliban have committed attacks that claimed numerous lives.

