Vilnius To Keep Current Regulations On Kaliningrad Transit Until New Rules Apply -Simonyte

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Lithuania will keep current regulations on transit to Russia's Kaliningrad Region in place until new rules based on the European Commission's explanations will be determined, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published clarifications on the sanctions, according to which the transit of sanctioned Russian cargo is prohibited only by road, rail transit is allowed subject to the necessary control.

"The transit of certain authorized goods, according to the explanations of the European Commission, will be subject to even more careful control to make sure that these goods are really intended for the needs of the Kaliningrad Region or that goods traveling in the opposite direction were not delivered to the Kaliningrad Region by any unauthorized sanctions ways.

Such a procedure for control will still have to be approved and established by the Lithuanian authorities, until they are established, the procedure that is now will be in force," Simonyte told reporters.

