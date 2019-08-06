Vilnius wants EU to bar east Ukraine Russian passports

Lithuania said Tuesday it is working with the European Union to establish a common policy not to recognise Russian passports issued in east Ukraine, currently controlled by Moscow-backed separatists

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Lithuania said Tuesday it is working with the European Union to establish a common policy not to recognise Russian passports issued in east Ukraine , currently controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

"Lithuania strongly supports the need for a coordinated common EU approach to the non-recognition of those passports," the Lithuanian foreign minister's spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene told AFP.

The move by the EU Baltic nation of 2.8 million people comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin in April simplified the procedure for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to obtain Russian citizenship.