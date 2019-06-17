UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vincent Van Gogh: Five Things To Know

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:19 PM

Vincent van Gogh: five things to know

As the revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself goes under the hammer on Wednesday, here are five things to know about the acclaimed artist

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :As the revolver with which Vincent van Gogh is believed to have shot himself goes under the hammer on Wednesday, here are five things to know about the acclaimed artist.

- France: most creative period - Born to a middle-class Dutch family in 1853, Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886, joining his brother Theo who ran an art gallery in Montmartre.

He spent the most prolific years of his career in France, inspired by his friends Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Emile Bernard, and meetings with Impressionists Georges Seurat, Camille Pissaro and Paul Signac.

Attracted by the bright light of Provence in southern France, he moved to the small town of Arles in 1888.

His Post-Impressionist friend Paul Gauguin stayed with him in his "Yellow House" for several months.

After a year in a mental asylum, Van Gogh passed the last months of his life in Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris.

There he was under the care of doctor and amateur painter Paul Gauchet, the subject of a famous 1890 portrait.

- Vivid colours - Hugely inspired by the works of the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists but not respecting their rules, Van Gogh developed a unique style.

As a young man, he studied Dutch painting and admired English engraving and Japanese woodcuts, which he collected with his brother.

His fascination with Japan can be seen in his splashes of vivid colours and use of black, which was avoided by pure Impressionists.

He applied the colours with energetic brush strokes, with paint often undiluted on the palette.

- Mental illness - In 1888, after a fierce argument with Gauguin, Van Gogh cut off part of an ear in a fit of madness, offering it to a prostitute as a gift.

He was admitted to a mental asylum in Saint-Remy-en-Provence where he convalesced for a year.

He produced some of his biggest masterpieces during this period of intense creativity, characterised by swirling and spiralling motifs, like "The Starry Night" (1889).

He left the asylum in May 1890. Several months later he shot himself with a revolver in Auvers, dying two days afterwards on July 29, 1890, aged 37.

- Posthumous recognition - Supported financially during his life by his brother, to whom he regularly sent canvases, Van Gogh enjoyed only moderate recognition in his last years.

He sold only one painting during his lifetime, "The Red Vineyard at Arles" (1888).

His brother's widow Johanna Van Gogh-Bonger, who organised several exhibitions, played a key role in his posthumous recognition which accelerated between the two World Wars.

In 1930 an exhibition of his work at New York's Museum of Modern Art was visited by 120,000 people.

Today on show in the world's biggest museums, his brilliant artistic career and personality have created a mythical figure that continues to inspire and has been the subject of films, songs and cartoons.

- Rare at auction - Van Gogh is one of the most expensive Impressionist and modern artists, with 12 of his works having gone for more than $30 million at auction.

In 2017 "Laboureur dans un champ" (1889) went under the hammer for $81.3 million.

His output of about 2,000 pieces, of which 900 are paintings, are mainly held in museum collections, which means they are a rarity on the art market.

"There are no more than two or three auctions of Van Gogh works in the world each year," the French auction house Artcurial said in Paris in 2018, when presenting one the works from his youth.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies United Nations France Doctor Young Paris Man Van New York Japan May July 2017 2018 Market Family From Million

Recent Stories

Wearable devices to help people with mobility issu ..

39 seconds ago

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) -based weekly infl ..

40 seconds ago

First DDAC meeting discusses Peshawar uplift proje ..

42 seconds ago

Over 100 militants killed in Afghan fighting in 3 ..

46 seconds ago

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

10 minutes ago

24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.