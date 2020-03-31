Vincent van Gogh Painting Stolen From Closed Museum in The Netherlands - Police

A painting by famous Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid on the Singer Museum in the Netherlands' Laren, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A painting by famous Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid on the Singer Museum in the Netherlands' Laren, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

"The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" by the Dutch master was stolen early on Monday, according to the police.

The thieves smashed a glass door, causing the museum's alarm to go off. However, the policemen who arrived at the scene failed to capture the criminals.

The value of the stolen painting has not been reported, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.