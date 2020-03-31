UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vincent Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Closed Museum In The Netherlands - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:07 AM

Vincent van Gogh Painting Stolen From Closed Museum in The Netherlands - Police

A painting by famous Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid on the Singer Museum in the Netherlands' Laren, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A painting by famous Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight raid on the Singer Museum in the Netherlands' Laren, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

"The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" by the Dutch master was stolen early on Monday, according to the police.

The thieves smashed a glass door, causing the museum's alarm to go off. However, the policemen who arrived at the scene failed to capture the criminals.

The value of the stolen painting has not been reported, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Related Topics

Police Van Netherlands Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

39 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

39 minutes ago

Trump: NY mayor would be a better candidate than B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.