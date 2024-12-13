Open Menu

Vindicated By Yoon's Martial Law, S. Korea's Conspiracy Theorists Vow Backing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Vindicated by Yoon's martial law, S. Korea's conspiracy theorists vow backing

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's dark claims of communist infiltration when declaring martial law last week may have seemed to many like a throwback to the Cold War.

But his rhetoric echoed misinformation about electoral fraud that has long swirled among far-right conspiracy theorists in South Korea, who enjoy huge followings and who have thrived in an age of growing distrust in traditional media.

Rife with nationalist sentiment and strident anti-communism, vitriol is often focused at liberal politicians -- accused of being North Korean agents in league with Pyongyang to destabilise South Korean democracy.

They have long spread unsubstantiated claims that South Korea's voting system has been infiltrated and compromised by these communist forces -- claims alluded to by Yoon during his declaration of martial law.

And with Yoon now facing removal from office for "insurrection", they have vowed to back him to the hilt.

"We must stop President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment," YouTuber Ko Sung-kook told his over a million subscribers.

"If we fail, it will be impossible to establish a front against election fraud.

"

In his speech declaring South Korea's first martial law in decades last week, Yoon vowed to "eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness".

And in an address on Thursday, he doubled down on the electoral fraud claims.

"How can the public trust election results when the computer system that manages elections, the core of democracy, is so sloppy?" Yoon asked.

Yoon's dispatch of soldiers to the National Assembly in the wake of the martial law declaration dominated international headlines that day.

But less well publicised internationally was his deployment of around a dozen soldiers to the National Election Commission headquarters in the outskirts of Seoul at the same time.

"Martial law troops... confiscated the cell phones of five overnight NEC staff members," Kim Yong-bin, Secretary General of the Commission, told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing the following day.

"They monitored their movements and restricted access to the building," he said.

"About 100 additional troops arrived later, primarily conducting security operations, including in the first-floor lobby."

Related Topics

Election Hearing National Assembly Martial Law Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Pyongyang Seoul Same South Korea North Korea May Media From Million

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World