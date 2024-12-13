Vindicated By Yoon's Martial Law, S. Korea's Conspiracy Theorists Vow Backing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's dark claims of communist infiltration when declaring martial law last week may have seemed to many like a throwback to the Cold War.
But his rhetoric echoed misinformation about electoral fraud that has long swirled among far-right conspiracy theorists in South Korea, who enjoy huge followings and who have thrived in an age of growing distrust in traditional media.
Rife with nationalist sentiment and strident anti-communism, vitriol is often focused at liberal politicians -- accused of being North Korean agents in league with Pyongyang to destabilise South Korean democracy.
They have long spread unsubstantiated claims that South Korea's voting system has been infiltrated and compromised by these communist forces -- claims alluded to by Yoon during his declaration of martial law.
And with Yoon now facing removal from office for "insurrection", they have vowed to back him to the hilt.
"We must stop President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment," YouTuber Ko Sung-kook told his over a million subscribers.
"If we fail, it will be impossible to establish a front against election fraud.
"
In his speech declaring South Korea's first martial law in decades last week, Yoon vowed to "eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness".
And in an address on Thursday, he doubled down on the electoral fraud claims.
"How can the public trust election results when the computer system that manages elections, the core of democracy, is so sloppy?" Yoon asked.
Yoon's dispatch of soldiers to the National Assembly in the wake of the martial law declaration dominated international headlines that day.
But less well publicised internationally was his deployment of around a dozen soldiers to the National Election Commission headquarters in the outskirts of Seoul at the same time.
"Martial law troops... confiscated the cell phones of five overnight NEC staff members," Kim Yong-bin, Secretary General of the Commission, told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing the following day.
"They monitored their movements and restricted access to the building," he said.
"About 100 additional troops arrived later, primarily conducting security operations, including in the first-floor lobby."
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From World
-
Vindicated by Yoon's martial law, S. Korea's conspiracy theorists vow backing9 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says 'fully' agrees with Trump's opposition to Ukraine firing US missiles9 minutes ago
-
Gukesh championship win fuels chess dreams in India19 minutes ago
-
Holders Barcelona cruise into Women's Champions League quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Jangoo's debut ton seals West Indies series clean sweep over Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Japanese researchers test pioneering drug to regrow teeth2 hours ago
-
US bars visas for around 20 people 'undermining' Georgia democracy: State Dept2 hours ago
-
Second martial law impeachment vote for S. Korean president on knife edge3 hours ago
-
Blinken in talks with Turkiya's top diplomat3 hours ago
-
China FM says 'deeply concerned' about Syria in talks with Egypt counterpart3 hours ago
-
Macron expected to name new French PM after deadlock3 hours ago
-
Ukraine facing 'massive' Russian attack on energy sector: ministry4 hours ago