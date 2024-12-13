Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's dark claims of communist infiltration when declaring martial law last week may have seemed to many like a throwback to the Cold War.

But his rhetoric echoed misinformation about electoral fraud that has long swirled among far-right conspiracy theorists in South Korea, who enjoy huge followings and who have thrived in an age of growing distrust in traditional media.

Rife with nationalist sentiment and strident anti-communism, vitriol is often focused at liberal politicians -- accused of being North Korean agents in league with Pyongyang to destabilise South Korean democracy.

They have long spread unsubstantiated claims that South Korea's voting system has been infiltrated and compromised by these communist forces -- claims alluded to by Yoon during his declaration of martial law.

And with Yoon now facing removal from office for "insurrection", they have vowed to back him to the hilt.

"We must stop President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment," YouTuber Ko Sung-kook told his over a million subscribers.

"If we fail, it will be impossible to establish a front against election fraud.

"

In his speech declaring South Korea's first martial law in decades last week, Yoon vowed to "eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness".

And in an address on Thursday, he doubled down on the electoral fraud claims.

"How can the public trust election results when the computer system that manages elections, the core of democracy, is so sloppy?" Yoon asked.

Yoon's dispatch of soldiers to the National Assembly in the wake of the martial law declaration dominated international headlines that day.

But less well publicised internationally was his deployment of around a dozen soldiers to the National Election Commission headquarters in the outskirts of Seoul at the same time.

"Martial law troops... confiscated the cell phones of five overnight NEC staff members," Kim Yong-bin, Secretary General of the Commission, told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing the following day.

"They monitored their movements and restricted access to the building," he said.

"About 100 additional troops arrived later, primarily conducting security operations, including in the first-floor lobby."