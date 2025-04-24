Open Menu

Vinfast Triples Sales But Loses More Than $3 Bn In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast said Thursday it had almost tripled deliveries of its cars in 2024 compared to a year earlier, but posted a loss of more than $3 billion for the year.

The communist nation's first homegrown car manufacturer is aiming to compete with global EV giants such as Tesla but has struggled to break into the international market.

"For the full year 2024, EV deliveries were 97,399, representing an increase of approximately 192% from 2023, underscoring strong growth momentum and positive market reception," Vinfast said in a statement, adding its net loss was $3.

179 billion.

Vinfast shares have fluctuated wildly since debuting on the Nasdaq in August 2023, at one point soaring to a market value bigger than US auto giants Ford and General Motors before lurching downward.

With more than 100 showrooms globally, Vinfast is trying to crack markets in Asia, the middle East, Europe, the United States and Canada.

