Vingegaard Suffered Lung Damage In Tour Of Basque Country Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage during a horrific mass crash in the Tour of the Basque Country race, his team said Friday.
"Further examination in the hospital revealed that he also suffered a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax," said his team Visma-Lease a Bike.
The Danish rider, 27, was taken to hospital after the incident on Thursday in the fourth stage of the race in northern Spain and diagnosed with a broken collarbone and several broken ribs.
"He is stable and had a good night. He remains in hospital," added Visma.
The mass crash occurred with around 35 kilometres to go in the run from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio.
Various other big Names were involved in the crash including Remco Evenepoel, who suffered a broken collarbone, and Primoz Roglic, who abandoned the race but did not sustain any fractures.
Last week Visma rider Wout van Aert suffered similar injuries in another bad crash at the Around Flanders one-day race.
Roglic, who also fell on Wednesday in stage three but quickly recovered, was leading the overall standings from Evenepoel by seven seconds at the start of racing on Thursday.
With many star names out of the race, Mattias Skjelmose is the new general classification leader, four seconds ahead of Juan Ayuso.
Friday's fifth and penultimate stage is a 175.9km ride north from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From World
-
Iran pays homage to Guards killed in Syria strike6 minutes ago
-
Families in Taiwan quake epicentre pick up the pieces of their lives6 minutes ago
-
Leading Kosovo Serb party calls for census boycott6 minutes ago
-
Verstappen fastest before rain spoils Japanese Grand Prix practice16 minutes ago
-
Honoring ancestors and spring outings mark China's Qingming Festival holidays26 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack57 minutes ago
-
Ceremony bids farewell to tilting symbol of Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel1 hour ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago
-
Ukraine targets Russian military region in drone barrage2 hours ago
-
Piastri fastest in wet Japanese Grand Prix second practice2 hours ago
-
Philippine inflation slightly quickens to 3.7 pct in March3 hours ago