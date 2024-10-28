Vinicius Favourite For Ballon D'Or In Post-Messi/Ronaldo Era
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The elite of world football will gather in Paris on Monday for the Ballon d'Or ceremony, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior the leading candidate for the men's award and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati the hot favourite to win her second-successive crown.
The men's shortlist for the 2023/24 edition of the prestigious individual award is the first since 2003 to feature neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo who hoovered up the prize 13 times between them.
Vinicius, the man who inherited Ronaldo's number seven shirt at Real Madrid, has been tipped by many pundits to succeed Messi as the Men's Ballon d'Or after a season in which he won the Spanish championship and Champions League.
"Vinicius is going to win (the Ballon d'Or)," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti declared after his player netted a hat-trick in a 5-2 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund last week.
